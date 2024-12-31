Musadik Malik: Saudi deal to be finalized soon
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik while talking to the media persons stated that the matters with saudi Arabia are moving forward positively and will be finalized soon.
He clarified that news items claiming federal cabinet has accorded approval to the sale of a 15 per cent stake in the Reko Diq are not true.
A price negotiation committee is handling the matters to ensure negotiations proceed in timely fashion to seal the deal soon. However, it has not been finalized yet.
