Mughal and British period artifacts exhibited at Punjab Arts Council

Rawalpindi: An exhibition of Farooq Riaz’s ancient works related to Mughal and British rule was organized in Punjab Arts Council. The exhibition was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Abdullah Mahmood and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad.

Historical locks, watches, timepieces, swords, musical instruments, lamps, pots, coins, currency notes, postcards, stamps, historical documents are kept in the exhibition. Old weapons of Mughal and British era, guns, swords and spears, Video and still cameras are also part of the exhibition. Chief guest Abdullah Mahmood said on this occasion that every society has its own traditions, civilization and culture.

Culture of any region, nation or country is not only its historical interpreter rather; no society can remain connected to its history without preserving its culture. We should be proud that our cultural heritage is very strong. Farooq Riaz has taken care of our heritage for which I congratulate him. Farooq Riaz said that he has spent 28 years of his life in collecting ancient artifacts. People do not have awareness about old things, due to which they do not know their value.

The purpose of the exhibition is to raise this awareness among people. Old things are valuable, so they should protect them. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Arts Council has always nurtured talent. Dozens of artists have made the name of Pakistan internationally known by using the platform of the Arts Council. The exhibition will continue till August 19 at the Arts Council.