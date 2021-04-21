MoU signed for establishment of border markets

TEHRAN: Signing of “Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the establishment of border markets along the border between the two countries” by the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

By signing this memorandum of understanding and with the aim of promoting economic relations between the two countries and the welfare of the border residents, the two sides agreed to establish joint border markets along the common border between the two countries.

Accordingly, in the first phase, three bazaars will be opened in the border points of Kuhak-Chadgi, Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand, and joint border bazaars will be established in three other border points later. These markets will be managed according to the agreements made between the parties and according to the methods determined by the two countries.