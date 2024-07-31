Morocco, Pakistan relations getting stronger and stronger

The plight of Gazans requires global efforts to genuinely work towards a definitive solution to the conflict

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, JUL 31 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune has said the celebration July 30, 2024 of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s ascension to the Throne is a moment for the renewal of the strong ties that unite the Moroccan citizens with their King and the commemoration of positive transformations and great achievements that Morocco has accomplished over the last twenty-five years under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

It is also a time to evaluate the present and reflects on the challenges that still lie ahead to achieve a modern and prosperous State.

The Ambassador expressed these views on the occasion of the Fifth Anniversary of the Accession to the throne of His Majesty of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Ambassador Karmoune further said over the past 25 years, the democratic institutions have been strengthened, the country’s GDP has tripled and the social protection policy has witnessed considerable efforts to improve access to medical care and social services.

He said the Moroccan political landscape has undergone significant changes during His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s reign. An in depth constitutional reform was adopted in 2011to improves the efficiency of the political institutions.

On the economic level, hundreds of mega restructuring projects have been achieved or are on the way to completion, be it in infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, airports, ports networks, digital connectivity, to mention only these.

‘This infrastructure has enabled Morocco to diversify its economy and emerge as a major African industrial and technology platform, by developing key sectors like the automotive and the aerospace industries’.

He said these projects, coupled with an ideal environment for foreign investors, have boosted the competitiveness of the country and attracted significant foreign investment. Between 2007 and 2023, the country attracted around 37.5 billion US dollars in net foreign direct investments, averaging 2.2 billion dollar per year, placing the country as one of the most attractive investments destinations in Africa.

Morocco has become a catalyst or even a driving force that uplifts its own economy and those of neighboring and continental countries.

The Atlantic initiative, launched by His Majesty is beginning to reshape the geostrategic landscape in Africa. This project, which aims to provide Sahelian countries with a maritime outlet, has been receiving much attention and praise for its great potential to establish multilateral partnership and boost African economic integration, he added.

The ambitious plan will end the isolation of Sahelian countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mali by opening their doors to the Atlantic Ocean, something that will undoubtedly bring numerous economic benefits to these nations.

He said considerable efforts have been made to improve access to medical care and services. The country is focusing on providing solid and reliable social protection to all Moroccans. 3.8 million Families are now receiving a state social income and 23 million Moroccans are benefiting from mandatory health insurance.

On the Palestinian question, His Majesty reiterated Morocco’s support for the Palestinian cause. He stressed that the plight of Gazans requires global efforts to genuinely work towards a definitive solution to the conflict. This should ensure that Gaza remains an integral part of the territories of an independent Palestinian state that will have East Jerusalem as its capital.

‘On this occasion, as an Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I avail myself of this opportunity to pay tribute to the relations which unite our two countries based on mutual respect, trust and historical ties that have linked our two nations for more than 66 years’.

Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune said ‘on the political level, we are on an eye-catching, the cooperation is getting more and more stronger, by maintaining a regular political dialogue, reinforcement of the legal framework, numerous exchanges of high-level visits, and commendable coordination in the different International Organizations’.

The Kingdom of Morocco is determined to continue its cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. We strongly believe that working together will achieve our common development vision and embed our relations in excellence, he concluded.=DNA