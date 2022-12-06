Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Main Menu

Morocco make history with shock World Cup win over Spain

| December 6, 2022

Atlas Lions edge past Spain on penalties to book a quarter-finals spot, with Portugal or Switzerland awaiting next.

DOHA – Morocco have booked their place in the World Cup’s quarter-finals after a sensational penalty shootout win against Spain.

The Atlas Lions’ Spanish-born superstar wing-back Achraf Hakimi brought the curtain down on Tuesday’s last-16 clash at the Education City Stadium, notching the winner from the spot to make it 3-0 on penalties and sending the tens of thousands of raucous Moroccan fans in attendance into rapture.

Morocco will next face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Morocco make history with shock World Cup win over Spain

Atlas Lions edge past Spain on penalties to book a quarter-finals spot, with Portugal orRead More

Ayeza Khan mesmerises admirers in exquisite photoshoot

LAHORE – With so many ways to astound her fans, superstar Ayeza Khan may haveRead More

Comments are Closed