Mohsin Naqvi meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

DNA

New York: Jun 8: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the United Nations Headquarters today, where he was welcomed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The two leaders had an important meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest, including UN peacekeeping missions and joint efforts to combat terrorism.

During the meeting it was agreed to increase the number of Pakistani personnel in UN peacekeeping missions. Due to the personal efforts of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, significant progress has been made regarding the deployment of Pakistani police officers in UN peacekeeping missions after many years and the stalled process of deployment of Pakistani police officers in UN peace missions has been revived for many years. 128 Pakistani police officers will join UN peacekeeping forces soon.

Both sides also discussed the establishment of a UN Counter-Terrorism Force unit. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi apprised regarding Pakistan’s expertise and professional approach regarding the CTD unit and also offered Pakistan’s support for the UNCTD force unit. He highlighted that Pakistan has played the leading role in the war against terrorism and will provide all possible support to the CTD Force. He added that the number of women officers in Pakistan’s police has also increased. The UN Secretary General appreciated the increase in the number of female police officers in Pakistan and expressed his belief that female police officers will also be considered for posting in UN peacekeeping missions.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi thanked the UN Secretary-General for his visit to Pakistan during the 2022 floods and his expression of solidarity with the affected people.

Appreciating the the UN Secretary General’s efforts towards establishing the peace, the Federal Interior Minister said that you have always raised your voice for peace and humanity.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, and other senior UN officials.