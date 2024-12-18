Mohsin Naqvi lauds Saudi passport system during official visit

ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 (APP/DNA):Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a detailed visit to Saudi Arabia’s Directorate of Passports, where he was warmly received by Acting Director General Major General Dr. Saleh Al-Murabaa.

During the visit, Minister Naqvi toured various departments, including the modern call center, and reviewed the advanced technologies employed in the Saudi passport system.

He praised the system’s efficiency and commended the efforts to integrate state-of-the-art technology in passport processing and fraud prevention.

The two officials discussed measures to streamline the process of passport issuance and strengthen efforts to prevent forgery. A comprehensive discussion was also held on the implementation of e-gates to enhance efficiency and security.

Minister Naqvi highlighted the potential benefits of Saudi expertise in improving Pakistan’s passport system. “The assistance of the Saudi Directorate of Passports can play a pivotal role in making our system more user-friendly and foolproof,” he remarked.

The minister announced plans to establish a call center in Pakistan modelled after the Saudi system to provide better services to citizens.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation in detecting and preventing document forgery.

“With Saudi Arabia’s support, we can catch offenders involved in passport forgery and document tampering within Pakistan itself,” Naqvi said.

The visit also addressed recent incidents where 3,700 Pakistanis were apprehended at Saudi airports for travelling on tampered passports or fake documents, underscoring the need for stronger preventive measures.

The visit marks a significant step towards enhanced collaboration between the two nations in modernizing and securing passport systems.