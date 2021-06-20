Moeed leaves to participate in SCO Security Council
National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed Yusuf left for Dushanbe today to participate in the two-day meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held from Tuesday.
During the visit, the National Security Advisor will participate in the joint session of the National Security Advisors of the member states and also sign the Protocol of the Sixteenth Meeting of the Security Council Secretaries.
During the visit, Dr. Yusuf will also meet with his counterparts from Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and China to discuss matters of mutual interest.
