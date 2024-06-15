Modi’s third term and the future of India-Pakistan relations

Faryal Naz

I’m writing to express my opinions about the recent events in India, our neighbour, where Narendra Modi has sworn in for a third term as prime minister. I would like to provide my detailed analysis of the situation, with an emphasis on the potential risks and opportunities that may arise going forward, since this event has important ramifications for Pakistan and its people. The re-election of Modi marks a significant turning point in the history of India-Pakistan relations. Previous terms have been characterized by heightened tensions, especially over the disputed region of Kashmir. The decision to revoke Article 370, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, fueled further conflict and resulted in military escalation along the border. This move was viewed as bold and controversial, with ongoing implications for the region.

National security was a major theme of Modi’s reelection campaign, which may signal a shift toward a more assertive posture toward Pakistan. His administration has always maintained a tough stance against terrorism and charged Pakistan with providing shelter to and support for terrorist organizations. There is now more tension between the two countries as a result of this rhetoric, and there are worries that a military confrontation may break out.

Although tensions persist, there have been diplomatic attempts between the two countries. In 2019, Modi and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and agreed to resume dialogue and strive for peace in the region. Nevertheless, these efforts have been unsteady, and the relationship between the nations remains fragile. In 2020, India conducted airstrikes on purported terrorist camps in Pakistan, escalating tensions. The airstrikes were viewed as a justified reaction to terrorist attacks in India and received support from international allies.

The military in Pakistan wields significant influence within the country and its stance towards India is crucial for the future relations between the two neighbours. The military has consistently taken a tough stance towards India, accusing it of aggression and human rights violations in Kashmir. They have called for international intervention to address these issues.

However, India has refuted these allegations, viewing them as a pretext for Pakistan’s own military activities in the region. Moving forward, Pakistan needs to address India’s concerns about terrorism and security by taking concrete steps such as cracking down on terrorist groups on its territory and engaging in meaningful dialogue on contentious topics like Kashmir.

In order to resolve the India-Pakistan conflict, the international community must play a significant role. Particularly important in the area and working to ease tensions between the

two countries is the United States. But the US has also come under fire for its patchy policies in the area and for failing to deal with the underlying causes of the conflict. In order to advance, the international community needs to engage with the region in a more thoughtful and comprehensive manner, addressing the intricate historical, political, and cultural elements that form the basis of the conflict. This entails promoting communication and diplomatic efforts between the two countries as well as tackling the root causes of the tensions that exist in the area.