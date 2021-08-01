Modi has made India unsafe place for Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (DNA): Fascist Narendra Modi has made India an unsafe place for Muslims and other minorities despite the fact that the country is home to some two hundred million Muslims, one of the world’s largest Muslim populations but a minority in the predominately Hindu country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Sunday, said, since India’s independence, Muslims have faced systematic discrimination, prejudice, and violence, despite constitutional protections.

It deplored that Modi is shaping India’s policy according to Hindutva dictates and Muslims and other minorities are living in a perpetual state of fear in India.

The RSS-backed Indian regime is on a mission to purge India of its minorities as ultimate dream of Modi is to make India a Hindu nation, it said.

The report said, Indian Muslims are being killed and tortured on the pretext of eating beef or transporting cattle. Citing experts, the report said that anti-Muslim sentiments have heightened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has pursued a Hindu nationalist agenda since elected to power in 2014.

Since Modi’s reelection in 2019, the government has pushed controversial policies that critics say explicitly ignore Muslims’ rights and are effectively intended to disenfranchise millions of Muslims.

The moves have sparked protests in India and drawn international condemnation. It said, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report has found that religious freedom in India continued its negative trajectory in 2021

The report said, the global experts on genocidal violence have warned that India is preparing for genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK. Genocide Watch, a global organisation dedicated to the prevention of genocide, has also issued an alert for occupied Kashmir. A ‘Genocide Watch’ warning is declared by the NGO when there are signs of the early stages of genocide in progress.

The report said, Indian forces are employing rape, torture, degrading treatment of Kashmiri women as instruments of state terrorism. The report said, anti-Kashmir moves and new citizenship law are glaring examples of BJP’s anti-Muslim acts, adding hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities have alarmingly increased in Modi’s India.

It said religious freedom in India has also taken drastic turn downward in Modi’s India as the BJP-led Indian regime is relentlessly implementing RSS ideology against minorities in India.

The report urged the world rights bodies to come forward and save religious minorities in India. The global community must also take notice of Hindu fascism in India. It maintained. DNA

