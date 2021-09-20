Mobile Phone Imports Down by 6.6%: PBS

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $285.947 million during the first two months (July-August) of 2021 compared to $306.363 million during the same month of last year, registering a decline of 6.66 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review (July-August) 2021 decreased by 0.88 percent by going down from $370.301 million in July-August 2020 to $367.050 million in July-August 2021.

On a monthly basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 39.81 percent during August 2021 and remained $166.710 million when compared to $119.237 million imported in July 2021, the PBS data revealed. On a year-on-year basis, mobile phones witnessed an increase of 5.27 percent when compared to $158.364 million in August 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports into the country increased by 31.59 percent during August 2021 and remained $208.557 million, when compared to the imports of $158.493 million in July 2021. On a year-on-year basis, overall telecom imports witnessed 7.84 percent growth, when compared to $193.400 million in August 2020.

Other apparatus imports during July-August 2021 increased by 26.85 percent and remained $81.103 million compared to $63.938 million in July-August 2020.

Other apparatus imports registered 6.60 percent growth on a month-on-month basis and remained $41.87 million in August 2021 compared to $39.256 million in July 2021 and registered 19.44 percent growth compared to $35.036 million in August 2020.