Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens: UN
NEWYORK: The United Nations has warned that millions of people are at risk of famine in Myanmar due to financial crisis in the wake of the military coup.
World Food Program says that more than 3.4 million people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months as market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen to 18 percent.
