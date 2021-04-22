Thursday, April 22, 2021
Main Menu

Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens: UN

| April 22, 2021

NEWYORK: The United Nations has warned that millions of people are at risk of famine in Myanmar due to financial crisis in the wake of the military coup.

World Food Program says that more than 3.4 million people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months as market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen to 18 percent.

LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Senate chairman for enhanced Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada meets Sadiq Sanjrani; says his country wants to further strengthenRead More

India records world’s biggest single-day rise in COVID cases

NEW DELHI: India has reported three lack fourteen thousand eight hundred thirty-five new coronavirus casesRead More

Comments are Closed