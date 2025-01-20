Mihai Eminescu, Allama Iqbal monument to be restored

The monument, which symbolizes the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania, was inaugurated approximately 21 years ago by then-Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in recognition of the literary contributions of the two iconic poets

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, announced that an FIR has been registered against those responsible for vandalizing the monument dedicated to Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu and Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Chairman emphasized CDA’s commitment to preserving national heritage. He stated, “An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation into the incident is underway.”

Additionally, he directed the Environment Directorate to initiate restoration efforts on the damaged monument without delay. The primary objective is to meticulously repair and rejuvenate the structure, ensuring it is restored to its original condition and grandeur.

This includes preserving its historical and cultural significance while employing expert craftsmanship and appropriate materials to maintain authenticity. The restoration process will also involve consultation with heritage conservation specialists to ensure the monument regains its former glory while adhering to international standards of preservation.

Expressing gratitude, Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu, praised the CDA’s swift response. In his message on X, the ambassador remarked, “Thank you for your commitment and efforts to restore this unique monument celebrating our national poets, Mihai Eminescu and Allama Iqbal, as well as the enduring friendship between our nations.”

The monument, which symbolizes the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania, was inaugurated approximately 21 years ago by then-Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in recognition of the literary contributions of the two iconic poets.

Both Pakistan and Romania have historically enjoyed strong bilateral relations, marked by mutual respect and cooperation across various fields. The establishment of the monument symbolized the enduring friendship and collaboration between the two nations, serving as a testament to their shared values and diplomatic ties. This monument stood not only as a cultural and historical landmark but also as a beacon of goodwill between the two countries.

The respective Romanian ambassadors and the Pakistani government demonstrated unwavering commitment to maintaining the monument, dedicating substantial efforts and resources to ensure its preservation and upkeep. Their collaborative endeavors underscored the significance of the monument as a representation of their partnership.

Unfortunately, in recent times, the monument suffered damage due to an act of vandalism. This incident has marred the monument’s legacy and raised concerns about the protection of such symbolic structures. The act highlights the need for stronger measures to safeguard cultural and diplomatic heritage, ensuring such incidents do not undermine the efforts invested in fostering international relationships.