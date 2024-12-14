Microsoft users warned of potential cyber attacks

ISLAMABAD: Users of Microsoft have been alerted to potential cyber threats targeting their accounts and login credentials, putting sensitive information at risk, The News reported on Saturday.

An advisory issued by the National Cyber Emergency Response Team, operating under the Cabinet Division, warned about cyber attacks aimed at breaching networks through Microsoft Windows systems.

The advisory emphasised that hackers may exploit vulnerabilities to gain unauthorised access to networks and confidential data.

Hackers do not even need to open any file to gain access, while Microsoft has not yet released an official solution for the problem.

The advisory says access to login passwords and networks can lead to control of entire system. It can affect all Windows versions — Windows 7 to 11 — and Windows Server 2022, it adds.

The advisory recommends a dual security system and network strengthening, saying specific information can be protected with a firewall and virtual local area network. The advisory has also asked users not to open suspicious files via USB, email attachments and shared folders.