Message of CM Maryam Nawaz on Iqbal Day

LAHORE, NOV 9 /DNA/ – “I will be the servant of him who loves the servants of God,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Iqbal Day. She added,”On Iqbal Day, we pay tribute to the thought and vision of the great thinker Allama Iqbal.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The intellectual services of the poet of the East for the establishment of Pakistan can never be forgotten.” She added, “His message for the new generation is that of self-awareness.” She highlighted,”It is very important to enlighten the young generation with Iqbal’s thoughts.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “‘Shikwa’ and ‘Jawab-e-Shikwa’ are timeless creations of Allama Iqbal.” She added,”Allama Iqbal’s poetry both in Urdu and Persian languages is a great addition to the literature in these languages.” She underscored,”Kalam-e-Iqbal needs to be made a maximum part of the educational curriculum.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “On Iqbal Day, we pledge to adopt the thoughts of Poet of the East to elevate Pakistan.” She added,”Following the teachings and thoughts of Iqbal is the best way to be devoted to him.” She noted,”Allama Iqbal gave message of the Muslims of the sub-continent and raised the awareness of two nations.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Allama Iqbal gave the youth of the subcontinent a high sense of character through his poetry.” She added,”His thoughtful poetry transformed the Muslims of the subcontinent into a dynamic and awakened nation.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “We are trying to lead the peasants of Punjab on the path of independence according to the thoughts and ideas of Poet of the East.” She added,”My favorite poetic verses include “May my work be supporting the poor, loving the sick and the weak.” She flagged,”My God save me from evil… Be a good guide, guide me on true path” is my prayer for children.”