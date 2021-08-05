MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF OF AIR STAFF ON THE OCCASION OF KASHMIR EXPLOITATION DAY

05 August, 2021: On completion of two years of illegitimate revocation of the special status of IIOJ&K, contriving demographic changes and continued military siege by India in gross violation of human rights, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force expressed his resolve to stand with brave and resilient people of IIOJ&K in their peaceful struggle against Indian oppression. In his message, he said that the international community should not forget its responsibility towards the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. We will continue to pursue a firm policy of political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IIOJ&K in their struggle for the right to self-determination.