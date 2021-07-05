MBCCI would be a significant step forward for development of the region: Zafar Bakhtawari

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5 (DNA) – Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, United Business Group has said that the establishment of Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be a significant step forward for the development and prosperity of the region and Bakhtawari further said that the new chamber of Mandi Bahauddin should focus on rice export and agro based industry especailly kinnow which is very important for the future of the country .

President of Mandi Bahauddin Chamber Haider Raza Naqvi said that we are with United Business Group and express full confidence in the leadership of UBG for the promotion of better industrial and commercial activities in the country. He also invited UBG delegation to visit Mandi Bahauddin .

Caption:

UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber President Haider Raza Naqvi, Vice President Irfan Tarar, Capt. (Retd) Taimoor Ahmed, Mian Zahid and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari in a group photo after meeting in islamabad.=DNA

