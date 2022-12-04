Masood lauds services of Pakistani doctors in US

WASHINGTON, DEC 04 (DNA) — Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan has lauded the generous support of the doctors’ community working in the US at every difficult hour in Pakistan especially during calamities and natural disasters.

He was addressing Annual Gala 2022 of Association of Physicians of Pakistani-Descent of North America (DMV Chapter) in Washington. The Ambassador paid tribute to the services and contributions of the doctors community both for the United States as well as Pakistan.

He said the presence of nearly 20000 doctors of Pakistani descent in the United States was not only a matter of great pride for Pakistan but was also a strong link between Pakistan and the United States.

He said this community has been investing back in Pakistan through philanthropy, humanitarian assistance, health care, education and research. He acknowledged the important role that the doctors’ community is playing in facilitating Pakistani students getting enrolled in the prestigious institutes of the United States.

Ambassador Khan said that Pakistani doctors could play a significant role in perception management between the two countries and bringing their people closer to each other. Pakistan, he said, would be amongst the top ten economies of the world by 2047.

Rashad Khan, the U.S. Ambassador at large for international religious freedom, speaking on the occasion, appreciated APPNA community for being at the forefront of leadership and pioneering work in their field, He said while appreciating the talent of Pakistani doctors serving the United States, said that we are following your footsteps trying to establish ourselves in other fields. =DNA