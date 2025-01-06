Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys

Maldives high commissioner’s meeting with the Afghanistan Charge d Affaires cost him his job

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Maldives and Sri Lanka are preparing to appoint new envoys to Pakistan after both countries recalled their respective high commissioners in quick succession.

The Maldivian government recalled its High Commissioner, Mohamed Thoha, following a controversial meeting with Afghanistan’s top diplomat in Islamabad. Thoha’s engagement with Ahmad Shakib, Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires, reportedly took place without prior approval from Maldivian authorities.

In a statement, the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had clarified that the meeting was not authorized. “The Maldives is guided by the practice followed by the United Nations General Assembly regarding the representative character of a government. Accordingly, the Maldives recognizes the Government representing Afghanistan at the United Nations as the legitimate authority,” the statement read.

During the meeting, Ahmad Shakib emphasized Afghanistan’s goal of fostering constructive relations with all nations and its ambition to transform the country into a regional connectivity hub through economic policies. Photographs from the meeting were shared on the social media platforms of both embassies, further fueling the controversy.

In response, the Maldives Embassy in Islamabad removed all images of High Commissioner Thoha from its website and social media accounts, although the Afghanistan Embassy retained the photos. Thoha was recalled only a few months after his appointment, marking an abrupt end to his tenure.

Similarly, Sri Lanka has recalled its High Commissioner to Pakistan, Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne, less than six months into his posting. While the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not provided an official explanation, diplomatic sources suggest that political factors may have influenced the decision.

Both recalls highlight unexpected diplomatic challenges for Islamabad as it awaits the appointment of new envoys from the Maldives and Sri Lanka.