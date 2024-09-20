Malaysian PM to visit Pakistan on October 3

It is after five years that any Prime Minister of Malaysia is visiting Pakistan

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Pakistan on October 3. According to diplomatic sources, a high-level delegation along with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will also arrive in Pakistan.

This will be the first visit of Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan, diplomatic sources said.

Sources said that several agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed during the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to Pakistan.

During his visit to Pakistan, the Malaysian Prime Minister will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

During the visit, mutual trade and investment will also be discussed and there will also be a special discussion on the Palestinian issue as both countries support a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, diplomatic sources said.