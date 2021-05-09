Malaysian envoy completes term

The business community of Pakistan especially owes a great deal to the outgoing high commissioner for putting them in contact with their Malaysian counterparts

ISLAMABAD , May 9 : The Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim is leaving Pakistan after completing his term. High Commissioner Ikram stayed in Pakistan for three years and few months. He is scheduled to leave on May 30.

The Malaysian high commissioner contributed greatly towards further strengthening of bilateral relations. During his term many a milestones were achieved. Pakistan’s national flag carrier started direct flights from Islamabad to Kualumpur.

Similarly, a famous Malaysia car brand came to Pakistan thus providing the people of Pakistan with more options of having durable and efficient cars and that too at highly competitive prices.

Despite covid, High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim continued his efforts meant for solidification of bilateral relations. The leaderships of the two countries established direct contacts with a view to giving new meaning to bilateral engagement.

