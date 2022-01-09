Major roads cleared in Murree as rescue operation continues

Murree, JAN 9: Officials on Sunday continued to work on clearing snow from roads in and around Murree a day after 22 people, including women and children, died in their vehicles trapped by heavy snowfall.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that all major arteries to Murree had been cleared for traffic.

“Around 600 to 700 cars were evacuated from the area last night,” he said, adding that Rawalpindi police, the district administration and Pakistan Army soldiers worked through the night.

“Police officials are present on the roads leading to Murree from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The roads will remain closed for today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar surveyed the snow-affected areas from his helicopter and also reviewed relief and rescue work.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the relief commissioner and the senior member Board of Revenue briefed Buzdar on relief and rescue work.

He was also accompanied by Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Special Initiatives Hassan Khawar, the chief secretary and the ICP.

More than 300 people provided medical care: ISPR

In an update shared late night on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that more then 300 people had been provided medical care by a team of army doctors and paramedics.

Meals were served to more than 1,000 stranded people in Jhika Gali, Kashmiri Bazar, Lower Topa and Kuldana, the statement said.

“Stranded people have been accommodated and provided shelter with hot meal[s] and tea at Military College Murree, Supply Depot, Army Public School and Army Logistics School Kuldana,” it added.