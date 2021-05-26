Maj Gen Abid Latif new DG ASF
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Major General Abid Latif has been appointed as Director General ASF. He will assume charge of his new posting within few days.
Maj Gen Abid has previously served as IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DG( C)IN ISI. Currently he was posted the GHQ.
« Korean sponsored Islamabad Technology Park inaugurated (Previous News)
Related News
Malaysia highly values relation with Pakistan: envoy
DNA ISLAMABAD: 26 May: Pakistan-Malaysia ties have turned into a strategic cooperation. The linkages betweenRead More
FM Qureshi vows to further deepen partnership with EU
ISLAMABAD, MAY 26 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed the Foreign AffairsRead More
Comments are Closed