Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Maj Gen Abid Latif new DG ASF

May 26, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Major General Abid Latif has been appointed as Director General ASF. He will assume charge of his new posting within few days.

Maj Gen Abid has previously served as IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DG( C)IN ISI. Currently he was posted the GHQ.

