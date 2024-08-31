Magnolia Chapter of FASP hosts AGM with stunning floral art demonstration

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – Serena Hotel, Islamabad. The meeting started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Sarwat Aslam. Then Magnolia’s journey from July 23 to July 24 was showcased in the form of a multi media presentation prepared by Sarwat Aslam.

Huma Kamran and Farah Khursheed were the oral presenters. After that Shaista Khawar was invited on the stage for the demonstration on the topic, “ Nature Unleashed.” Shaista is the Ex President of Rose Chapter, Lahore. She has a multi faceted personality, having a niche in floral art. She made 14 outstanding floral arrangements using different techniques. Being a certified Ikebana teacher, every arrangement symbolically narrated a story. She used versatile plant material, wires, vegetables, her own hand crafted clay pots, wood slices, even the pieces of cloth, jute and discarded AC filters.

It was a labour of love and was deeply appreciated by the audience.

After the demonstration, the President Wiqarunnisa Boolani delivered a short speech. She thanked Shaista Khawar for gracing the occasion with her presence. She also thanked all the Magnolians for showing their trust in her by electing her president for the fourth time. The demonstrator was presented a token of thanks. Birthday girls were also given small gifts.

The meeting ended as usual, with the pleasantries served by Serena Hotel.