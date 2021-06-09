Lowest positivity rate in four months

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD, JUN 09 (DNA) – The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 44,987 with 1,118 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,244 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-seven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 69 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 77 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 33 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

Around 869,691 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 936,131 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,566, Balochistan 25,961, GB 5,664, ICT 81,871, KP 134,928, Punjab 343,031 and Sindh 325,110.