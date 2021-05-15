Lockdown lifted; transport resumes from May 16

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 (DNA) – A special session of NCOC was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated while Provincial Chief Secretaries attended the session through video link.

The forum reviewed the implementation of SOPs during Eid Holidays and expressed satisfaction on compliance. Forum appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders especially the cooperation rendered by public across the country.

After reviewing existing NPIs, Following decisions have been made:-

• All inter provincial, inter city and intra city public transport to resume from 16 May 2021 instead of previously given date of 17 May 2021. The transport will, however, be operative with 50% occupancy of passengers.

• Railways will maintain its operation with 70% occupancy.

• All markets and shops will remain open till 8:00 PM from 17 May 2021 onwards.

• Normal working hours for offices will be resumed from 17 May 2021 onwards with the condition of 50% work from home.

• Review of remaining NPIs will be carried out on 19 May 2021.

• The forum emphasised on continued monitoring of SOPs enforcement and appealed to public for adherence of these SOPs.

• Forum also urged the public to ensure prior registration on 1166 prior to walking in for vaccination.=DNA

===========