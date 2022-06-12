Lightening killed cattle
By Faisal Munir / DNA
ATTOCK: Around 14 were killed when lightning struck a herd in Dhoke Chagi area in Pindigheb town of Attock on Sunday. A local villager gathered his herd underneath a tree when suddenly lightning hit the cattle resultantly thirteen goats and one cow died on the spot.
