Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza posted as Commander Rawalpindi Corps

| September 7, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as Commander Rawalpindi Corps while Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Commander Multan Corps.

According to ISPR, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been appointed as Chief of General Staff and Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf as Director General Joint Staff Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza posted as Commander Rawalpindi Corps

