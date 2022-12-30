LHC orders PDMA to develop App to monitor pollution

LAHORE, DEC 30 (DNA) — The Lahore High Court has ordered the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to develop an application to monitor pollution in the atmosphere.

This order was issued by Justice Shahid Karim Friday during the hearing of a petition pertaining to anti-smog efforts being taken by the Punjab government.

The judge ordered the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to develop an App on which any citizen could register his/her complaint about pollution. He further directed that factories which were responsible for the pollution and smog, they should be warned only once. And in case, these factories again violate the rules, they should be razed, the judge added.

During its last hearing on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court ordered to extend winter holidays in educational institutions for another week keeping in view the rising level of air pollution in the province. Earlier, on Dec 14, the court ordered the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of its orders regarding closure of government and private schools thrice a week and work from home for private companies employees twice a week to protect citizens from the effects of smog.

The court ordered the closure of all markets and shops till 10 pm. However, the court allowed shopkeepers to open shops on Sunday from 3 PM to 10 PM. The court ordered that restaurants should be closed till 10 PM from Monday to Thursday. However, restaurants can open from Friday to Sunday till 11 PM. = DNA