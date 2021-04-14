LHC approves bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

LAHORE , APRIL 14 : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has approved bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

During the hearing conducted by a two-member bench of LHC, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) representative completed his arguments.

After listening the points of both sides, the court granted bail to PML-N leader and directed the authorities to release him from Kot Lakhpat jail.

LHC approves bail of Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case.

LHC had granted bail to Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case after 20 months and directed the authorities to release him from the jail over submission of two surety bonds.

Shehbaz Sharif terms money laundering allegations as baseless.

Shehbaz Sharif had termed the allegations of money laundering and kickback as baseless. Daily Mail’s lawyer had confessed to not having enough evidence during the proceedings in British court, he added.

NAB prosecutor said that London’s verdict has nothing to do with this case.

PML-N president had also submitted an appreciation letter of Chinese ambassador in the court on which, NAB prosecutor raised objections.

NAB submits report on freezing assets of Shehbaz’s family in court.

Director General of NAB Lahore had submitted a report in the court through investigation officer on freezing the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and others.

Shehbaz Sharif told that there was no doctor dealing with cancer patients present in the government panel, therefore, he requested the court to include his personal doctor in the board.

Court declares Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat as proclaimed offender.

Accountability court had declared Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

Nusrat Shahbaz was declraed absconder over her continuous absence in case hearings.

Hamza, Shehbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering reference.

On November 11, 2020, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he was being politically victimized.

Approver Yasir records statement against Shehbaz Sharif family.

Approver Yasir Mushtaq had recorded his statement in connection with money laundering case against the family of Shehbaz Sharif.

The approver told that he was directed by Sharif family’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to turn the black money worth Rs 60 crore into white.

Chief financial officer (CFO) had told to use bank account of Mushtaq and Company for telegraphic transfer (TT), he added.

NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

On September 28, 2020, NAB team had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the plea, during which Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer presented his arguments.

Counsel of PML-N President argued that Shehbaz Sharif saved over Rs1,000 billion of national exchequer and never received his pay as a member of National Assembly.

No evidence was available against Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case and none of the witnesses accused PML-N leader of the ill practice, he added.

Bailable arrest warrants issued for Shehbaz‘s wife, daughter.

Accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and his daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in money laundering case.

The accountability judge had directed Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran to attend the hearings at any cost.

While talking to media outside the court, Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking political revenge from PML-N leaders. I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity, he added.

Money laundering case: Investigation report from Sharif family CFO submitted.

According to the NAB investigation report, Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.

Muhammad Usman started working for the Sharif family in 2005 at Ramzan Sugar Mills for Rs 90,000 per month. In 2006, the Nawaz family acquired Hudaibiya Engineering from the Shehbaz family and in 2007, the Shehbaz family made more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Salman, Waqar Trading Company made fake foreign remittances of Rs 600 million.

The entire amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz’s personal account via cheque but it is not known where Salman receives his money from.