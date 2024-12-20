Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers
ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA/APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani proposed a practical solution to address the issue of ministers’ absenteeism in the House, recalling his tenure as Prime Minister.
Speaking at the Speaker’s Conference in response to a question about ministers’ absence, Gilani said, “When I was Prime Minister, similar complaints were raised about ministers not attending sessions. To resolve this, I decided to personally attend the House sessions regularly. Once I started doing so, not only did the ministers ensure their presence, but the attendance of ruling party members and ministry officials also improved significantly.”
He suggested adopting a similar approach today, emphasizing that leadership by example can effectively enhance participation and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.
Related News
State busy in forming and dislodging govts
“State is busy toppling and forming govts,” laments Justice Minallah during a hearing of murderRead More
PM orders ‘stern action’ against FIA officials
“Human trafficking earns a bad name for Pakistan,” says premier while ordering to complete probeRead More
Comments are Closed