Friday, December 20, 2024
Main Menu

Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers

| December 20, 2024
Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA/APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani proposed a practical solution to address the issue of ministers’ absenteeism in the House, recalling his tenure as Prime Minister.

Speaking at the Speaker’s Conference in response to a question about ministers’ absence, Gilani said, “When I was Prime Minister, similar complaints were raised about ministers not attending sessions. To resolve this, I decided to personally attend the House sessions regularly. Once I started doing so, not only did the ministers ensure their presence, but the attendance of ruling party members and ministry officials also improved significantly.”

He suggested adopting a similar approach today, emphasizing that leadership by example can effectively enhance participation and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

State busy in forming and dislodging govts

State busy in forming and dislodging govts

“State is busy toppling and forming govts,” laments Justice Minallah during a hearing of murderRead More

Shehbaz Sharif

PM orders ‘stern action’ against FIA officials

“Human trafficking earns a bad name for Pakistan,” says premier while ordering to complete probeRead More

Comments are Closed