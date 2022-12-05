Lahore becomes second most polluted city in world

LAHORE, Dec 05 (DNA): It has become difficult to get rid of the smog in Lahore which is the second most polluted city in the world.

According to the reports, the air quality index (AQI) has crossed dangerous levels in various areas as the city of Lahore recorded an AQI of 453.

The AQI was 649 in Fida Hussain Road, 599 in Defense, 556 in Syed Maratab Ali Road, and 533 in the Kot Lakhpat area.

The pollution rates were also recorded at 493 in Main Boulevard and 468 in Johar Town areas of Lahore city.

To control the pollution in the city, the Lahore district administration and the environment department continued efforts and took action against the illegal working of pyrolysis plants.

Due to a violation of the rules, the Environment Department has disconnected connections of two plants on Turkey Road on a permanent basis.

While the department also recovered thousands of carbon sacks from the plot adjacent to the plants and buried them in a deep pit.

On the other hand, despite the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the notification of three days of holidays in a week was not issued in schools.

However, the School Education Department has started considering announcing premature winter holidays instead of three days a week. DNA

