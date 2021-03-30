Kuwait’s new govt took oath in parliament on Tuesday

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s new government took the constitutional oath before the parliament today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the ministers took the oath in line with Article 91 of the Constitution.

On March 2nd, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree forming the new government under Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.