Kuwaiti PM lauds KSA’s initiative to reach political solution to Yemeni crisis

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has lauded Saudi Arabia’s initiative to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak in Kuwait City.

The Kuwaiti premier assured the visiting Yemeni Foreign Minister of Kuwait’s support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.