Kremlin denies using Iranian drones in attack on Ukraine

MOSCOW, OCT 18: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he has no available data about deliveries of Iran‘s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russian weapons are used in Ukraine, and recommended sending a request for further details to the Defense Ministry.

“No, we don’t have that information (about deliveries of UAVs from Iran). Russian weapons are used, as you know, with Russian brands. All other questions can be addressed to the Ministry of Defense,” the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question if Russia has bought or is using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine.

Asked if Russia’s “nuclear umbrella” covers the new territories, Peskov said Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia “joined the country recently,” and so “the work is underway to integrate them into the legal, economic, and social spheres of the country, as well as into its security system.”

“All these territories are an integral part of the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, they are all protected and their security is provided at exactly the same level as the rest of Russia,” he said.

Commenting on the partial military mobilization, announced in Russia on Sept. 21, Peskov said there was no decree about its termination, adding that the number of people summoned to the military service under the call cannot exceed 300,000.

Turning to the accident at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month, Peskov said the statements from Germany, France, and Denmark show their intention to put the responsibility on Russia for what happened.

He added: “The data that our intelligence has, as already stated, indicate the opposite. In addition, of course, you just need to use elementary logic to understand that such sabotage causes great damage to Russian interests.”

About the extension of the deal on grain exports from Ukraine, Peskov said the talks are ongoing and that a relevant statement will be released when the results are out.

He also noted that there is information that the explosives, used to blow up the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, were transported from Ukraine’s city of Odesa via the grain deal route.

As for the Canadian sanctions against Russian public figures, imposed on Monday, he said they do not bring the blacklisted individuals much discomfort.

Responding to the information about the possibility of holding nuclear strategic exercises in Russia, Peskov said the Defense Ministry notifies the relevant sides via its own channels.

Peskov also conveyed condolences of Russian President Vladimir Putin to families and relatives of people who died or were injured in the plane crash in Russia’s southern city of Yeysk on Monday.