KPT establishes three Covid-19 vaccination centres

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has established three Covid-19 vaccination centres to administer vaccination to the people in addition to KPT hospital.

In a statement, KPT said that proactive participation of KPT to enhance the Covid-19 vaccination at the port and surrounding areas of Kaemari and adjoining Islands.

In this regard, KPT has also launched a media campaign on vaccination for public awareness and motivation through pamphlets, banners, cables ads and print media.

Earlier, KPT had directed the general managers and heads of departments to ensure its implementations.

According to instructions, no guests, except those with official business purpose, will be allowed in KPT Head Office Building.

Individuals entering port area or KPT head office have to cooperate with the port security personnel at entry/exit gates of port area and at KPT Head Office reception for their temperature checking. No officer or employee will be allowed to enter the port area or KPT Head Office without wearing proper mask. Those found without mask will be fined Rs 500.