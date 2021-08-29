KPK chief minister services hailed

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ex candidate PK 113 and Provincial General Secretary Insaf students federation KPK, paid glowing tributeS to chief minister KPK Mahmud Khan for bringing about development in South Waziristan, especially , in health ,education, public health and other sectors.

He told that chief minister is taking keen interest in the development of south Waziristan and in this connection ,he had spread the network of roads and health centers.

He told that for the first time, chief minister has recruited medical staff including doctors and paramedical staffs in outnumber to provide best health facilities to the public of South Waziristan and other merged areas. He told that next government will be of PTI for bringing about positive changes and development works in KPK .