KP signs 8 billion dollars MoUs at Dubai Expo

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed more than 8 billion dollars MoUs at Dubai Expo which will boost Tourism, Hydro-Power, Economic Zones and Mines and Minerals Sector Investment, besides attracting huge foreign investors and will create jobs leading to economic revolution in the province. Advisor to Chief Minister on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing the media about 64th cabinet meeting decision said the Chief Minister has issued directives to the concerned departments to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors to attract more business entrepreneurs. The cabinet, he said, also has approved Rs.800 million supplementary grant for the uplift of newly merged districts under ADP and AIP. The meeting besides the cabinet members was attended by Provincial Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various Government Departments. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said, the cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Censorship of Motion Picture Rules 2021 (Film, CDs, Stage, Drama & Show). According the new rules there would be complete ban on airing of any material against injunction of Islam, solidarity and security of Pakistan, against public order and negative propaganda spoiling Pakistan’s relation with friendly countries. Any such material will not be allowed to telecast on private media channels, cables, CDs and other means of dissemination. The Chief Minister, he said, its utmost need to preserve the Pakhtun Culture which is often negatively portrayed in films and CDs. Barrister said, the provincial cabinet has also approved issuance of Computerized Driving Licenses including International Driving Permits and approved the new fee schedule for it. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport department has established a new Web-based License System at Directorate of Transport and Mass-Transit which will in collaboration with Police and Transport Departments issue licenses for different categories of vehicles. Muhammad Ali Saif said, the provincial cabinet has also approved the law which will regulate Online Riding and Online Goods Trading Companies. This new law will regulate issuance and cancellation of Online Transport Companies Licenses, issuance of Fitness Permit and Driver Registration besides other affairs. The cabinet, he said, has also approved amended EATA Ordinance 2001 which will improve its performance. After the amendment, EATA Board of Governors has also been re-constituted. The Board headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will include Minister Higher Education, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Law, Health, Managing Director Information Technology Board, University Chancellor Engineering, Chairman Peshawar Board and Executive Directors will be its members. The cabinet also approved Rs.152 million for shifting of on ground solid waste machinery of Cantonment Board as underground facility which will improve the operation. Muhammad Ali Saif said, the cabinet also extended the lease of four Kanal land owned by TMA DIKhan for 25 years with the consent of both the departments and ordered its transfer to Directorate of Youth Affairs. He said, under the Youth Policy 2016, Jawan Centers are being established throughout the province which will enhance the capabilities of the youths and create more opportunities for them. The cabinet also ordered transfer of four kanal of land at Judicial Complex Swabi located at Swabi-Jehangira road to Directorate of Youth Affairs for establishment of Jawan Centers. The Advisor further told the media, the cabinet also renamed Mamoon Stadium Bajaur as Shah Jehan Shaheed Stadium to pay tribute sacrifice of Malik Shah Jehan who bravely fought terrorism in the Bajaur Valley and offered sacrifice of his life. The cabinet also approved establishment of Sports Complex at Swat to NESPAK on single source basis according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Act 2012 under its clause-14 (i). The cabinet also approved Policy Frame Work for public sector companies and institutions as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has so far established 168 entities including 12 public sector companies and 156 independent entities. He further said, keeping in view the importance of these institutions policy level standard must be introduced to bring them under legal frame work to improve their performance and also ensure effective administrative order. The Chief Minister also directed to apprise the cabinet about the capability of qualification of Chief Executive Officer of all these Projects Authorities and Boards. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cabinet, he said, also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Safety Act 2021 which will ensure the health security of the workers in different organizations and would ensure to address their mental and physical complications providing healthy working environment. The cabinet also issued directives to address the issue of low wages in different projects and private sectors institutions. Barrister Saif said, the cabinet also approved Forced Labour Rules 2021 which will ensure compiling of data regarding Forced Labour, registration of the Labour, while Vigilance Committees and Complaint Cells would also be established under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner. Mr. Saif further said, the cabinet has also approved Maternity Benefits Rules 2021 which will ensure provision of all facilities to the women working in different private institutions and industries. The Advisor said, the provincial cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Rules 2021 which will ban Child Labour. These rules have been approved under section 19 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ban on Child Labour Act 2015. The cabinet also approved provision of all facilities weekly offs and appropriate wages for the workers employed in private industries and other organizations. The cabinet also under Home-based Workers Protection and Welfare Act 2021 section-22 which will ensure the rights of Home-Based Workers accordingly. Barrister further said, the provincial cabinet has also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commerce and Trade Statistics Act 2021 draft bill which has been proposed under Industries Department Rules of Business Rule-9 (1) 19. The provincial cabinet also amended Police Service Rules 1934 (F/C), this act will ensure relaxation criteria for induction of Female Police personnels from Minorities, merged districts and hard areas Women-folk. Barrister further added that the provincial government has given approval to amendment in section-19 of Civil Servant Act 1973 which will guarantee Contributory Pension / CP Fund for the new inductees but this will not apply to already appointed employees before the approval of this Act. The cabinet was also informed about the land record computerization of Board of Revenue and enhancement of provincial revenue after which the Chief Minister directed the Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah to arrange a separate briefing about Board of Revenue initiatives for which a special meeting of the cabinet will be convened, Barrister Saif concluded.