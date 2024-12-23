KP Governor emphasizes encouraging youth towards entrepreneurship

PESHAWAR, Dec 23 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday emphasized the importance of guiding and encouraging youth towards entrepreneurship for the development of the province and the country.

He expressed these views during his virtual address as the Chief Guest at the Investor Summit of the year-long Build Entrepreneurship Skills Training (BEST) program, organized by Research Education Development (RED) International.

The event, which saw representatives from Accelerate Prosperity, the U.S. Consulate Peshawar, Arfa Karim Technology Incubator, and Beaconhouse School System (BSS) Peshawar, also featured youth participants from seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, and Mardan. Four of the best entrepreneurial ideas from these areas were awarded seed grants.

Governor Kundi highlighted the need for the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support and mentor the province’s talented youth.

He commended the successful completion of RED International’s initiative to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Abbottabad, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat, and congratulated the successful young entrepreneurs, particularly women, urging them to inspire other youth in their communities.

In her address, RED International’s Executive Director, Bisma Mirza, and Program Director, Abid Hussain, shared that 350 young individuals directly benefited from the program, with an additional 1,600 benefiting indirectly. Fifty percent of the participants were women, and after a year of training, these young entrepreneurs are now taking practical steps in their ventures.

Governor Kundi further emphasized the need for similar programs through out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to combat terrorism and provide alternative employment opportunities for the youth.

He expressed his commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance as a key strategy for the region’s development.

Robert Tate, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate Peshawar, conveyed his written message, saying that the U.S. Consulate is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Peshawar by providing resources, guidance, and networking opportunities to help them thrive, thereby creating job opportunities, enhancing prosperity, and strengthening ties with the United States.

The event also saw congratulatory remarks from Ayaz Khan, Manager at Accelerate Prosperity, Saniya Tahir, and Waleed Paracha from Arfa Karim Technology Incubator.

They praised the participants’ success and viewed it as a positive sign for the province’s future. The participants also expressed their appreciation for Governor Kundi’s efforts in promoting youth engagement and women empowerment in the province.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has established a joint committee to address the issues faced by the victims of Kurram.

The committee consists of representatives from the overseas Pakistani community, including the Peace Network, and the Red Crescent.

The decision came after an online session organized by Sahar International, Peace Network, and IMI International, which discussed the current situation in Kurram and the provision of humanitarian aid. Following this session, a special cell was set up at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent office.

The newly formed committee includes members from Sahar International and Peace Network, such as Dr. Ali Raza, Dr. Qamber Jafari, and Dr. Mir Asghar.

The Red Crescent is represented by Vice Chairman Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, Chairman of the Merged Districts Imran Wazir, PSO to the Governor Tanveer Hussain Malik, as well as Saeed Kamal and Syed Ali Hassan from the Red Crescent.

This committee aims to play a crucial role in providing immediate and long-term relief and assistance to the victims of Kurram, ensuring the delivery of essential services to those affected.

The Governor also condemned a hand grenade attack on DPO Office Tank and prayed for the early recovery of the injured police personnel.

The Governor also directed the concerned authorities to present report of the incident.

The Governor also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of famous cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.