Korean govt donates USD 1.5 million for Afghan refugees

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD” The Government of the Republic of Korea in its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan Refugees in Pakistan donated $1.5 million USD for the year 2023 to three United Nations Agencies on 17th November, 2022.

A ceremony was held in this regards at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad, where the Korean Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Suh Sangpyo signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr. Luay Shabaneh, the Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Palitha Mahipala, and the Deputy Representative of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Ms. Rathi Palakrishnan. Each of the United Nations Agencies received half a million USD aimed at providing lifesaving food assistance, continued healthcare to Afghan Refugees along with assisting specific Mother and Child, and Gender Based Violence (GBV) projects.

Speaking at the ceremony, the representatives of the UN agencies expressed their gratitude to the Ambassador, Government of Korea and the Korean people for their steadfast support and humanitarian assistance to the plight of the Afghan Refugees.