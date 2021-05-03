Korea keen to promote cooperation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo met with a number of government officials; expressed his desire to develop close relations

Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called upon prominent governmental and civil services figures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Peshawar. Suh Sangpyo called upon the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, H.E. Mr. Mehmood Khan who was accompanied by the Minister for Health and Finance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimour Salim Jhagra and Minister for Local Government and Law, Akbar Ayub Khan. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the measures being taken for providing a more conducive environment for Korean investments to various areas including hydropower. Various matters regarding to the promotion of Buddhist tourism in the province were also discussed in the meeting.

Ambassador Suh Sangpyo similarly called upon the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, SanullahAbbasi and the Deputy Inspector General of Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Javed Wazir to discuss matters of security cooperation to enhance the inflow of Korean tourists into the province.

Suh Sangpyo additionally called upon the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher Education and Information, Kamran Khan Bangash to discuss possible areas of educational cooperation between universities of both countries and to encourage student to student exchanges.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea hoped that these meetings would prove to be instrumental in enhancing cooperation between the Government of Korea and the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would pave the way for enhanced foreign investments, increased tourism and educational cooperation.