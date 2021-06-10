Knowledge Platform, AFS award scholarship to 5 Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, JUN 10 (DNA) – Knowledge Platform (KP), a leading EdTech organization in Pakistan, partnered with AFS Intercultural Programs to offer a fully funded scholarship program for Pakistani students.

The program is sponsored by the Government of Japan under the Kakehashi cultural exchange program. Knowledge Platform has selected five students from a total of 5,000 applicants across Pakistan after a rigorous evaluation process.

Ten other brilliant Pakistani students from the previous cohorts successfully completed the scholarship program in Japan and returned to Pakistan. This scholarship program is a unique and exciting learning opportunity for Pakistani students aged between 14 to 17 years.

The selected students will attend regular school in Japan, as well as participate in co-curricular activities, such as arts and crafts and sports. They will also get an opportunity to interact with Japanese students and learn the Japanese language.

This additional skill will help them communicate more effectively with the Japanese people. Japan will be hosting these five students hailing from different cities of Pakistan.

These students will travel to Japan in August 2021 and return to Pakistan in March 2022. The school itinerary for these visiting students includes numerous engaging activities and trips to make their stay both educational and enjoyable.

Knowledge Platform’s CEO, Talhah Munir Khan, said: “We, as Knowledge Platform, feel immensely gratified to be investing in the future of Pakistan. Here, in Pakistan, we have the most talented and brilliant children.

It is a pleasure to be helping the youth of the country, so that they can showcase and exhibit their talent and skills in the global village, thus contributing to the country’s pride and honour. Knowledge Platform will work with full dedication and zeal to accomplish the dreams of our ambitious kids. We are grateful to the AFS Intercultural Program for making this scholarship program a great initiative towards a progressive Pakistan.”

Knowledge Platform is an innovative online learning platform, which provides gamified learning opportunities for students and schools in Pakistan. Approximately, 450,000 students, 10,000 teachers, 900,000 parents, and 1,000 Schools in Pakistan subscribe to and use the digital blended learning solution designed by Knowledge Platform. Knowledge Platform will be announcing the Kakehashi cultural exchange program scholarship for 2022 by the end of 2021. If you wish to participate in the upcoming scholarship program, then please stay connected to our platform Learn Smart Pakistan and immediately sign in at leansmartpakistan.org today.