Kiyani urges opposition to choose solutions over agitation

ISLAMABAD, AUG 02 (DNA) — In a bid to promote constructive politics and find solutions to the country’s pressing issues, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Bilal Azhar Kayani Friday urged the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership to adopt a collaborative approach with the government, cautioning against the ‘politics of agitation’ that could only further exacerbate the situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has already initiated efforts to address the pressing public issues and alleviate the burden on the poor. The government has launched several initiatives aimed at providing relief to the most vulnerable segments of society, including increased funding for social welfare programs, and measures to reduce inflation.

The government has been engaging in negotiations with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership to address the shared concerns of public issues, with multiple meetings held in recent weeks, he mentioned. These discussions have focused on finding common ground and collaborative solutions to pressing problems, including inflation, unemployment, and social inequality, he added.

We are ready to work for alleviating the suffering of the common man and bring improvement in overall governance of the country, he highlighted. The government has assured the JI leadership that their concerns will be taken seriously and incorporated into policy decisions, paving the way for a united front in tackling the challenges facing the nation, he added.

Responding to a query about PTI protest call, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been accused of lacking a genuine public issue agenda, instead prioritizing the personal politics of Imran Khan. The government is not succumbing to pressure from the PTI’s agitating politics, and is instead focused on implementing its policy agenda and addressing the pressing issues facing the nation, he said.

To another query, he said the government has reiterated its commitment to addressing the pressing public issues facing the nation, and is seeking constructive solutions from the opposition parties. — DNA