Kim Jong-un warns of North Korea crisis similar to deadly 90s famine

PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned citizens to prepare for hard times ahead as the country faces dire food shortages and economic instability.

Speaking at a party conference, Kim Jong-un compared the situation to a deadly famine in the 1990s that killed hundreds of people.

