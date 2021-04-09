Kim Jong-un warns of North Korea crisis similar to deadly 90s famine
PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned citizens to prepare for hard times ahead as the country faces dire food shortages and economic instability.
Speaking at a party conference, Kim Jong-un compared the situation to a deadly famine in the 1990s that killed hundreds of people.
