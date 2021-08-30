Monday, August 30, 2021
Khazar Farhadov presents credentials to Chief of Protocol

| August 30, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with the Chief of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of #Pakistan Ali Haider Altaf to hand copies of his Credentials.

The Azerbaijan ambassador-designate has recently arrived in Pakistan. He has stepped into the shoes of Ali Alizada who has been posted as Azerbaijan ambassador to Iran.

