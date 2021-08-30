Khazar Farhadov presents credentials to Chief of Protocol
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with the Chief of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of #Pakistan Ali Haider Altaf to hand copies of his Credentials.
The Azerbaijan ambassador-designate has recently arrived in Pakistan. He has stepped into the shoes of Ali Alizada who has been posted as Azerbaijan ambassador to Iran.
« Newly arrived Azerbaijan envoy presents credentials to Ali Haider Altaf (Previous News)
(Next News) Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss academic cooperation »
Related News
Kazakhstan embassy organizes tree plantation in Fatima Jinnah Park
DNA Islamabad, AUG 30: As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of theRead More
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss academic cooperation
Ambassador Yerzhan visit Foreign Service Academy Staff Report Islamabad, AUG 30: Ambassador of Kazakhstan toRead More
Comments are Closed