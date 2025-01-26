KCEU holds protest in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels on Republic Day

BRUSSELS, JAN 26 /DNA/ – Under the auspices of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), a peaceful protest was held in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels on the occasion of India’s Republic Day (Black Day) today, January 26, Sunday.

The protest demonstration led by Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Sayed, was participated by a number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers. The protest was also supported by other political and social organizations. The protesters carried Kashmiri flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir. They demanded that India should stop atrocities against Kashmiris and fulfil its promises for granting Kashmiris with their right to self-determination.

Speaking at the gathering, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed asked that human rights violations should be stopped in Occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris should be provided their rights, so that the Kashmir problem can be solved peacefully and fairly.

It is to be remembered that Indian Republic Day is being celebrated every year as a black day by people of Occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris based in other parts of the world.

Ali Raza Syed said that Kashmiris should get their rights and injustices against them should be ended and the Kashmir issue should be resolved peacefully without any further delay. So that Kashmiris can live a peaceful and prosperous life.

In his address, Ali Raza Syed mentioned important political, social and journalistic Kashmiri personalities who are imprisoned without any reason and said that India is involved in serious crimes against Kashmiris. A large number of Kashmiris are imprisoned without any crime as baseless cases have been created against them under the Indian black laws.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Reza Syed said that the Kashmiri nation will never give up its right to self-determination and will never bargain on its rights.

Other speakers on the occasion said that the purpose of the protest on the Republic Day of India is that we want to send a message to the whole world that Indian authorities illegally occupy a large part of Jammu and Kashmir for a long time by violating the democratic and human rights of Kashmiris. Targeted and extrajudicial killings and torture and desecration of women continue on a daily basis. The participants of the demonstration demanded the international community to prevent the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and play its role for a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir issue.