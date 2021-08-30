Kazakhstan embassy organizes tree plantation in Fatima Jinnah Park
DNA
Islamabad, AUG 30: As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitution Day of our country, the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan organized the planting of trees on the Alley of Friendship located in the Central Park named after Fatima Jinnah in Islamabad.
Thus, the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan intends to make its humble contribution to improvement of the environment, supporting the initiative of the leadership of Pakistan.
« Chevening scholarship awarded to 42 Pakistani (Previous News)
Related News
Kazakhstan embassy organizes tree plantation in Fatima Jinnah Park
DNA Islamabad, AUG 30: As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of theRead More
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss academic cooperation
Ambassador Yerzhan visit Foreign Service Academy Staff Report Islamabad, AUG 30: Ambassador of Kazakhstan toRead More
Comments are Closed