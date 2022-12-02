Kazakhstan delegation visits HEC to explore avenues of collaboration

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – A delegation of academicians from Kazakhstan along with Ambassador Kazakhstan to Pakistan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) and held a meeting with Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, HEC’s senior management and faculty members of different universities. Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also attended the meeting online.

The two sides discussed the institution-to-institution collaboration in higher education, research, science and technology, and other areas of bilateral interest. It was agreed to strengthen linkages through faculty and student exchange, scholarship opportunities, facilitation for academic and research mobility, joint research projects and capacity building measures.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured the visiting dignitaries that HEC will fully support Pakistani and Kazakhstani universities in strengthening academic and research linkages and bringing people, academic communities, and industries of the two countries closer.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail reiterated HEC’s resolve to facilitate the higher education institutions in enhancing international academic and research linkages and promoting joint endeavours for enhanced collaboration.

The Kazakh delegation comprised Chairman Science Committee, Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Ahmed-Zaki Darkhan Zhumakanuly; Chairman Board of JSC “Fund Science” Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Shamenov Abdilda Atamuratovich; Associate Professor SATPAYEV University Kazakhstan Mr. Narbaev Mars Tursunbekuly; and Second Secretary Kazakhstan Embassy in Pakistan Mr. Olzhas Alipbayev.

From HEC side, the meeting was attended by Adviser (Academics, Curriculum and National Academy of Higher Education) Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Adviser (Planning and Finance) Dr. Mazhar Saeed, Director General (Research & Innovation) Mr. Hazrat Bilal, and faculty members from National University of Sciences and Technology, Quaid-e-Azam University, and National University of Modern Languages.