SRINAGAR, Aug 14 (DNA): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

(IIOJ&K), the people celebrated Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day on

Saturday, with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.



The people in IIOJK raised Pakistani flags in Srinagar,

Khanqah-e-Moallah and other areas to express their love for Pakistan at

the stroke of midnight on August 14. They raised pro-Pakistani and

anti-India slogans vociferously.



The Kashmiris also burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan’s

Independence Day without any fear of reprisal from Indian forces which

ahead of India’s Independence Day tomorrow (Sunday) have turned the

occupied territory into an open air prison.



In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris will mark

India’s Independence Day tomorrow as Black Day.



====

