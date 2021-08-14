Kashmiris celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with enthusiasm
SRINAGAR, Aug 14 (DNA): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
(IIOJ&K), the people celebrated Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day on
Saturday, with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.
The people in IIOJK raised Pakistani flags in Srinagar,
Khanqah-e-Moallah and other areas to express their love for Pakistan at
the stroke of midnight on August 14. They raised pro-Pakistani and
anti-India slogans vociferously.
The Kashmiris also burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan’s
Independence Day without any fear of reprisal from Indian forces which
ahead of India’s Independence Day tomorrow (Sunday) have turned the
occupied territory into an open air prison.
In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris will mark
India’s Independence Day tomorrow as Black Day.
