Karachi Marriott Hotel welcomes new General Manager

KARACHI, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Karachi Marriott Hotel has appointed Mr. Maurizio Romani as its new General Manager. The official announcement for the new General Manager was made by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi – Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, during the dinner reception held at Islamabad Marriott Hotel.



Prior to joining Karachi Marriott Hotel, Mr. Romani was the General Manager at Islamabad Marriott Hotel since 2018.