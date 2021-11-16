Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Main Menu

Karachi Marriott Hotel welcomes new General Manager

| November 16, 2021

KARACHI, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Karachi Marriott Hotel has appointed Mr. Maurizio Romani as its new General Manager. The official announcement for the new General Manager was made by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi – Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, during the dinner reception held at Islamabad Marriott Hotel.


Prior to joining Karachi Marriott Hotel, Mr. Romani was the General Manager at Islamabad Marriott Hotel since 2018. 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pak High Commissioner in London holds Virtual Khuli Katchehry

LONDON, NOV 16 /DNA/ – High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad KhanRead More

Karachi Marriott Hotel welcomes new General Manager

KARACHI, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Karachi Marriott Hotel has appointed Mr. Maurizio Romani as itsRead More

Comments are Closed